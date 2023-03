MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has raised its benchmark rate by 25 basis points, bringing it to 6.25 percent.

The BSP's rate hike follows a similar rate hike from the US Federal Reserve.

Since early last year, the BSP has been raising interest rates as it tried to curb inflation which spiked to 8.7 percent in January, and 8.6 percent in February.

More details to follow.