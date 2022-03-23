MANILA - The Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday said it has "considered favorably" the initial public offering by the Asia Pacific Medical Center Bacolod Inc and the fixed-rate bond offering by Converge ICT Solutions Inc.

"In its March 22 meeting, the Commission En Banc resolved to render effective the registration statements of Converge covering up to P20 billion of bonds under shelf registration, and of APMC Bacolod for up to P1 billion of common shares, subject to the companies’ compliance with certain remaining requirements," it said in a statement.

Converge may offer P20 billion fixed-rate bonds in tranches within 3 years, the regulator said. With oversubscription, the company could generate a net of up to P9.87 billion for the offer, it added.

Proceeds from the offer will be used for capital expenditures for its nationwide expansion.

Asia Pacific Medical Center (APMC) Bacolod

The SEC said APMC Bacolod's net proceeds from the offer could reach P997.52 million which will be allocated for the building and construction, loan payment, working capital and expenses related to its P2.6-billion medical facility.

APMC is currently constructing a 248-bed hospital located at Lacson St., Brgy. Bata, Bacolod City in Negros Occidental, the SEC said.

Philippine Stock Exchange president Ramon Monzon earlier said 2022 is expected to be a good year for capital raising following a "fantastic" 2021 despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED VIDEO: