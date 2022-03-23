Members of the Philippine Rural Electric Cooperatives Association Inc. (PHILRECA) party-list welcome presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo with cheers at the TRV Gym in Talavera, Nueva Ecija on Tuesday, March 22. VP Leni Media Bureau

NUEVA ECIJA - Electric cooperatives should not be dissolved, but instead aided to improve, Vice President Leni Robredo said on Tuesday when she met with members of the Philippine Rural Electric Cooperatives Association in Nueva Ecija.

Robredo said she has had a “long love affair with electric cooperatives" with her brother being an employee of Camarines Sur II Electric Cooperative Inc.

She was also the labor lawyer for Casureco 2 and the Albay Power and Energy Corporation before the became district representative to Camarines Sur.

The Vice President in February gained the support of the House “power bloc” or party-lists representing the energy sector in Congress. Robredo reiterated her support for the continued operation of electricity coops, maintaining her stand against their privatization.

“Totoo na may mga electric cooperatives na may problema, pero para po sa akin, 'yung mga may problemang electric cooperatives, instead na idi-dissolve sila, kailangan tulungan,” she said.

(It's true that some electric cooperatives have problems. But for me, electric cooperatives that have problems should be aided and not dissolved.)

“Napakahalaga ng electric cooperatives dahil pagmamay-ari ito ng mga consumers,” she said.

(Electric cooperatives are very important because they are owned by consumers themselves.)

Robredo promised the sector that they will be heard and become partners in policymaking in her administration if she wins the presidency.

She assured that electric cooperatives will be made more efficient under her term.

“Sinasabi na pag negosyante ang maghahawak, mas efficient kesa electric cooperatives. Kaya dapat, ipakita natin sa kanila na kung ano ang kaya nila, kaya natin– mas hihigitan pa natin.”

(They say that electric cooperatives will be more efficient if they are privatized; but we can show them that coops can do that on their own, and be better.)

This was in contrast to President Rodrigo Duterte's statement last year that power cooperatives should quit if they could not keep up with electrical demand in their areas to allow the entry of bigger players.

Duterte also earlier signed an Executive Order that allows the President to assume control of what could be considered as an "ailing" electric cooperative.

Robredo was joined by PHILRECA representative Presley De Jesus and the cooperative’s officials during a whistlestop in Talavera, Nueva Ecija in her tour of the province on Tuesday.

Robredo is scheduled to barnstorm through Tarlac on Wednesday.

RELATED VIDEO