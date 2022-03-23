A gas station clerk receives a jeepney driver’s payment in coins at a station in Manila on March 15, 2022. Motorists and commuters continue to struggle as oil prices continue to skyrocket. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA- Around 115,000 public transport drivers have already received their fuel subsidy since disbursement began last week, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said on Wednesday.

LTFRB Regional Director Zona Tamayo said its distribution for new beneficiaries, which include transport network vehicle services (TNVS) and UV Express drivers, might begin next week.

"Na-expand sa kanila ngayong taon lang yung Pantawid Pasada. Kasalukuyan at ginagawa naman ng LTFRB, Landbank ang kanilang cards... we anticipate na next week po magsisimula na yung card distribution... para sa beneficiaries," Tamayo said in a public briefing.

(The Pantawid Pasada was expanded to them this month. The LTFRB and Landbank are doing their cards. We anticipate that by next week, the beneficiaries' cards will be distributed.)

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier approved some P2.5 billion for public transport drivers amid rising prices of fuel.

At least 377,000 public transport workers will benefit from the fuel subsidy, LTFRB Executive Director Kristina Cassion had said.

The Department of Budget and Management noted that another round of fuel subsidies worth P2.5 billion is set for next month.

Pump prices went down this week, the first time for this year, after price hikes for the past 3 months.Diesel prices dipped by P11.75 per liter, gasoline by P5.45 per liter, and kerosene by P8.55 per liter.



The government has pushed fuel subsidies to the transport sector after rejecting calls to suspend fuel excise taxes.

Some transport groups however have criticized the subsidies as insufficient.