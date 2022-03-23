First Gen's GreenWheels charging station with a Nissan LEAF Car. Handout

MANILA - First Gen Corp on Wednesday said it is testing an integrated electric vehicle project with a solar-powered charging station.

The "GreenWheels Project" will be used initially at the First Gen Clean Energy Complex in Batangas City, the Lopez-led firm said.

A Nissan LEAF electric car was used for the test run, it said. The car avoids nearly 3 tons of carbon emissions per year if driven for an average of 50 kilometers per day compared to a traditional vehicle using fossil fuel, the company said.

It has a range of up to 311 km in one full charge, First Gen said.

The "extremely fast" charging station for the project is powered by solar energy. It can power an EV battery to 80 percent in as fast as 40 minutes, First Gen said.

“EVs do not spew CO2 and other pollutants into the atmosphere, and these vehicles’ increasing popularity now expands their role in reducing emissions from the transport sector," First Gen President Francis Giles Puno said.

"By utilizing a solar-powered charging station, even the power used to charge the EVs becomes clean. This further optimizes and enhances the role of EVs in cutting down CO2 emissions and mitigating climate change,” he added.

Puno said if the pilot testing proves a viable model for reducing emissions, First Gen replicate and expand the project in its other sites.

“First Gen and other Lopez Group companies recognize that eliminating the source of massive CO2 emissions in the transport sector is crucial in the campaign to mitigate climate change," Puno said.

“As part, therefore, of our mission to forge collaborative pathways for a decarbonized and regenerative future, we are pilot-testing the GreenWheels Project to understand its potential in reducing our carbon footprint and evaluate the feasibility later of developing it," he added.

First Gen is a leading provider of clean and renewable energy in the country.

