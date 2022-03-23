Bitcoin climbs to highest in almost three weeks

A performer holds a metal representation of a Bitcoin during a photocall in front of the Tower of London in London, Britain, 24 November 2021. The photocall was organized to celebrate the 8th anniversary of the crypto exchange Huobi Global. Facundo Arrizabalaga, EPA-EFE/File

LONDON - Bitcoin climbed on Tuesday to its highest in almost three weeks, adding to its gains since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, pulling up smaller digital coins such as ether.

Bitcoin climbed as much as 5.6 percent to $43,337, its highest since March 3, and was last up 3.6 percent. Ether, the second largest digital coin, climbed as much as 5.4 percent to its highest since Feb. 17.

The original cryptocurrency has added more than 26 percent since its intra-day low of $34,324 on Feb. 24 when Russia invaded Ukraine. Its recovery has mirrored gains for stocks, albeit to a stronger degree.

Analysts said there were no specific news catalysts for the gains, citing a tentative appetite for riskier assets that buoyed European stock indexes on Tuesday.

Still, crypto investment products and funds showed net outflows for a second straight week, digital asset manager CoinShares said on Monday.

