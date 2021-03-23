Over 600 establishments fail to comply with COVID-19 rules - DOLE official

ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Over 600 establishments were found to be non-compliant with health measures to control the spread of COVID-19, according to initial findings from assessment made by the Department of Labor and Employment and Department of Trade and Industry.

In a press briefing Tuesday, Labor Assistant Secretary Maria Teresita Cucueco said 3,888 establishments were inspected by authorities from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28 this year to determine their compliance with guidelines on the prevention of COVID-19.

Of those evaluated, 3,220 or 82 percent have complied with health standards. The remaining 668 were found to have "deficiencies" in implementing COVID-19 rules.

While majority of compliant companies were in Metro Manila (2,608), the region also recorded having the most non-compliant establishments (443), a joint report from DOLE-DTI showed.

Central Luzon, Northern Mindanao and Davao Region have the highest compliance rates of 100 percent, 99.61 percent, and 92.59, respectively.

The regions with the least compliance rates are Zamboanga Peninsula (14.58 percent), Cagayan Valley (40.85 percent) and Mimaropa (54.14 percent).

Cucueco explained that those from the Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas and Caraga have yet to be included in the findings as processing of data is still ongoing.

Many of the establishments monitored by DOLE and DTI came from the following industries: wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, accommodation and food service activities, administrative and support service activities, and financial and insurance activities.

Among the 668 establishments with deficiencies, 346 have committed violations under the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) program, Cucueco said.

A total of 247 have no safety officer to ensure observance and strict implementation of minimum health standards, while wearing of face masks and face shields were not observed in 116 establishments, she added.

The DOLE and DTI also recorded incidents of temperatures of workers and visitors not being checked, absence of signs on COVID-19 safety measures, and no disinfectant foot baths at the entrance.

