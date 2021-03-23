No LRT-1 trips from March 31 to April 4

The LRT-1's train, featuring a giant face mask and face shield at the front and caricatures of frontliners on the side, launched on December 7, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Light Rail Train line 1 (LRT-1) will suspend operations from March 31 to April 4 during the Holy Week to give way to "necessary upgrades," its operator said Tuesday.

LRT-1 will be closed from Holy Wednesday to Easter Sunday for its "annual maintenance," the Light Rail Manila Corp said in a statement.

The train line, which has stops from Baclaran in Pasay through Monumento in Caloocan, will continue to serve passengers on March 29 to 30 during its regular service hours, it said.

“The work we will need to do on our lines is to ensure that our train system continues to perform at its best. We are doing everything we can for a better and smoother commute on the LRT-1,” LMRC COO Enrico R. Benipayo said.

Public transport, including buses and trains, have been operating at a limited capacity to ensure minimum health protocols such as physical distancing are observed as the pandemic continues.

