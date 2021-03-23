More 'blockbuster' IPOs coming after Monde Nissin due to strong interest in economy: SEC

MANILA - The Philippines is poised to see more "blockbuster" initial public offerings, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday, as interest in the country's economy continues to grow.

Lucky Me instant noodle maker Monde Nissin Corp had earlier filed the country's "largest-ever" initial public offering (IPO) of up to P63 billion. [LARGEST EVER https://news.abs-cbn.com/business/03/04/21/monde-nissin-files-for-up-to-p63-billion-ipo-in-largest-ever-listing]

"There are multiple blockbuster IPOs. This is part of what I’ve been saying that there is very strong interest in the economy, interest in capital markets," SEC commissioner Kevin Lee told ANC.

"It’s not just IPOs, multiple bonds are being issued, different other notes are being issued," he added.

He said he wasn't allowed to disclose more information.

Lee shared that he was "looking forward" to ruling on the Monde Nissin filing very soon. An "interest report" has been submitted last week, he said.

Meanwhile, despite the healthy capital market, the SEC warned the public against investment scams, saying these "exponentially" grew in 2020 online, he said.

The investing public should always look for an SEC registration, Lee said.

Online fraud have increased along with the consumers preference of online means for their daily needs such as groceries, medicine and payments.

Fraudsters have also taken advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to siphon money from unsuspecting individuals.

- with a report from Michelle Ong, ABS-CBN News