LIST: Cebu Pacific cancels several flights as govt bans 'NCR Plus' leisure travel

A Cebu Pacific aircraft. ABS-CBN News file photo



MANILA - Cebu Pacific is canceling several flights after the government banned leisure travel for residents of "NCR Plus" due to the rising cases of COVID-19, the company said on Tuesday.

The airline noted that only essential travel is allowed in and out of Metro Manila until April 4.

Because of this, Cebu Pacific and Cebgo will be canceling the following flights beginning tomorrow, March 25 to April 04, 2021.

Cebu Pacific said clients affected by the flight cancellations can opt to rebook, store the amount in a virtual CEB wallet valid for two years and use this to either book a new flight or pay for add-ons, or ask for a refund.

The airline however warned that refunds may take up to seven months from date of request.