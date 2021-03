LIST: Canceled Philippine Airlines international flights due to PH gov't restrictions

In this photo tatken on September 13, 2016 shows Philippine airlines planes are parked while another takes off at the international airport of Manila. Ted Aljibe, AFP/File

MANILA - More international flights to and from Manila are canceled due to the new government restriction which reduced international arrivals at the NAIA to 1,500 per day, Philippine Airlines said Tuesday.

International arriving passengers are limited to 1,500 until April 19, PAL said in an advisory, citing an order from the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB).



CANCELED INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS:

PR 507/508 Manila-Singapore-Manila

PR 412/411 Manila-Osaka Kansai-Manila

PR 890/891 Manila- Taipei- Manila

PR 300/301 Manila- Hong Kong- Manila

PR 428/427 Manila-Tokyo (Narita)- Manila

PR 102/103 Manila-Los Angeles-Manila

March 24

PR507/508 Manila-Singapore-Manila

PR438/439 Manila-Nagoya-Manila

PR 300/301 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

PR 730/731 Manila-Bangkok-Manila

PR 421/422 Manila- Tokyo (Haneda)-Manila

PR 591/592 Manila-Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon)-Manila

PR 525/526 Manila-Kuala Lumpur-Manila

PR 658/659 Manila-Dubai-Manila

March 25

PR 468/469 Manila-Seoul (Incheon)-Manila

PR 890/891 Manila-Taipei-Manila

PR 427/428 Manila-Tokyo (Narita)-Manila

PR 102/103 Manila-Los Angeles-Manila

PR 658/659 Manila-Dubai-Manila

Note: PR 685 originally set for on March 25 is now re-set to depart from Doha on March 26 and land in CLARK instead of Manila.

March 26

PR5686/5687 Manila-Dammam-Manila

PR428/427 Manila-Tokyo (Narita)-Manila

PR412/411 Manila-Osaka (Kansai)-Manila

PR507/508 Manila-Singapore-Manila

PR426/425 Manila-Fukuoka-Manila

PR 658/659 Manila-Dubai-Manila

PR 300/301 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

March 31

PR 468/469 Manila-Seoul (Incheon)-Manila

"Philippine Airlines will continue to announce additional flight cancellations for the remainder of the stated period once the details are confirmed," the flag carrier said.

Affected passengers can convert tickets to travel vouchers, rebook or refund, PAL said.

Meanwhile, only essential travelers will be accepted for domestic flights to and from Manila, after Metro Manila, Laguna, Cavite, Bulacan and Rizal were placed under general community quarantine.

RELATED VIDEO: