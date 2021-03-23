BGC-Ortigas link bridge to partially open in May: DPWH

MANILA - The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Tuesday said it aims to partially open in May the Sta. Monica-Lawton Bridge, which is part of the BGC-Ortigas Link Project.

Public Works Secretary Mark Villar said that the Sta Monica-Lawton Bridge, which crosses the Pasig River and connects Lawton Avenue in Makati City and Sta. Monica Street in Pasig City, is already finished.

The Bonifacio Global City-Ortigas Center Link Road Project is expected to cut to 12 minutes the one-hour-long drive between the BGC and Ortigas business districts.

The whole project is targeted for full completion by September 2021, DPWH said.