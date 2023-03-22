Venture capital firm bullish about PH startup scene

Philippine tech startups were able to raise over $1 billion in 2 years, and a venture capital fund says the prospects for the country's tech startup scene remain bright.

"We are very bullish on the Philippines and we have big growth plans with Foxmont as well," says Jelmer David Ikink, founding partner of Foxmont Capital Partners.

Ikink says startups have a lot of opportunities in the Philippines thanks to its robust GDP growth, young population, high smartphone use, e-commerce boom, fast and accessible internet, as well as government programs on digitalization.