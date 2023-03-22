Maynilad extends interruption schedule in NCR

MANILA - A water concessionaire extended Wednesday its water interruption schedule in the southern parts of Metro Manila citing increased turbidity of water from Laguna Lake.

Maynilad spokesperson Jen Rufo said the "amihan" winds push up sediments from the lake bottom, which clog the filtration system of the Putatan Water Treatment Plant.

"Tuwing amihan season, ang direksyon ng hangin tinutulak ang tubig ng lawa papunta sa treatment plant natin. At dahil mababaw po ang Laguna Lake, mas mabilis mabulabog ang sediments sa lake bed kaya diretso siyang pumupunta sa treatment plant," said Rufo.

When asked when the situation will go back to normal, Maynilad says the situation will improve in the next weeks but not fully as the process is also gradual.

"Magi-improve na nga siya pero gradually lamang so hindi siya immediate na mag iincrease ang production. So in the next couple of weeks, siguro around mid-April, mare-restrore na po natin siya but we will provide updates kung ano man ang magiging situation sa south," she added.

WATERLESS SUMMER?

Maynilad said it hopes the situation will improve as the summer heat intensifies in the next months.

It has also prepared some measures in preparation for the dry season.

"Kasama po diyan ang paga-activate ng mga karagdagang deep wells na pagku-kuhanan ng additional supply. Mayroon din tayong tinatayong modular treatment plants sa south... walang tigil ang ating leak repairs at pipe replacements," Rufo said in an interview with Teleradyo.

Maynilad also said it expects an increase in water consumption of around five to six percent during the summer months.

There is no expected water supply shortage from the main source which is Angat Dam, but the situation is more problematic in the south where a substantial portion of supply comes from the heavily silted Laguna Lake.