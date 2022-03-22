MANILA - The Department of Budget and Management on Tuesday said it has released P7 billion for cash subsidies to public utility drivers affected by the spike in fuel prices.

DBM said the amount was given to the Department of Transportation for the implementation of the Service Contracting Program (SCP).

Under the program, PUV operators will be contracted through the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board and PUV drivers will receive regular performance-based subsidies based on the number of trips made per week, regardless of the number of passengers.

“This will be implemented through two types of contract—net cost contracting and gross cost contracting—to ensure fair compensation of services to be provided by PUV drivers,” DBM said.

The LTFRB will partner with priority local government units to engage public transport cooperatives, associations, or corporations operating within their jurisdiction.

“The SCP forms part of the government’s targeted assistance to help cushion the impact of the consecutive oil price hikes to vulnerable sectors,” DBM said.

The government has fended off calls to suspend fuel excise taxes despite rising prices saying targeted subsidies are a better way to cushion the impact of oil spikes on the transport sector.

Some transport groups meanwhile have criticized the subsidies as insufficient.