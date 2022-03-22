MANILA - An influx of foreign capital to the Philippines is expected after President Rodrigo Duterte signed the amendments to the Public Service Act, which will liberalize ownership in some sectors such as telco and aviation, a foreign chamber official said Tuesday.

Duterte on Monday signed the amendment to the decades-old measure which clearly defined which sectors are considered public utilities and are therefore limited to a 40 percent foreign ownership cap

Republic Act 11659 identified the following as public utilities:

• Distribution of electricity

• Transmission of electricity

• Petroleum and petroleum products pipeline transmission systems

• Water pipeline distribution systems and wastewater pipeline systems, (including sewage pipelines)

• Seaports

• Public utility vehicles

Telecommunications and aviation are not part of the list which means these sectors will be liberalized.

"In aviation...I know that at least 2 of those are welcoming foreign capital without the restrictions," European Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines president Lars Wittig told ANC.

"This is really an enabler, this is the green light to allow for them to happen," Wittig said.

In the telco sector, foreign parties who backed out during the selection of the third telco could return to invest, he said.

DITO Telecommunity is 60 percent owned by Davao-based Filipino businessman Dennis Uy while China Telecom holds the remaining 40 percent.

When asked how much capital would flow to the country, Wittig said “it would be massive."

"I am confident this would bring foreign capital, this will bring growth and most importantly it will bring inclusive growth," he said.

The amendment to the PSA was the last of the three economic bills pushed by the Duterte administration, which includes the Foreign Services Act and the Retail Trade Liberalization Act.

