SSS tells half of staff not to report to office in areas under GCQ

MANILA - The Social Security System on Monday said it has reduced its operational capacity to 50 percent in all its branches and offices located in areas under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) from March 22 to 31.

The state-run pension fund said the measure covers the SSS Main Office in Quezon City, all branches in the National Capital Region (NCR), as well as those located in:

Bulacan

Cavite

Laguna

Rizal

Baguio City

Apayao

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Batangas

Tacloban City

Iligan City

Davao City

Lanao Del Sur

SSS said the move aims to minimize the risk of exposure of the transacting public and its employees to COVID-19 amid the recent surge in cases.

"The SSS urges the public to utilize for their transactions the available online services in the My.SSS Portal of the SSS website at www.sss.gov.ph, SSS Mobile App, Text-SSS at 2600, and other electronic payment channels," the pension fund said.

Over 8,000 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Monday, the highest ever recorded in the country in a single day since the pandemic started.