Ayala health units ramp up vaccination, prep up facilities amid COVID-19 surge

MANILA - The Ayala Group's health units said Monday they have vaccinated 1,400 of their health workers and are gearing up their testing facilities to meet the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.

QualiMed Health Network said it was one of the first to receive doses of AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines and has used these jabs to vaccinate 1,400 of its healthcare worker population.

The company, which operates several hospitals all over the Philippines, added that nearly 90 percent of its staff are willing to be vaccinated.

"As we continue to ramp up our vaccination program, we also hope to address vaccine hesitancy in the country and emphasize its crucial role in providing safer and more reliable healthcare to our patients,” said Jimmy Ysmael, president and CEO of the QualiMed Health Network.

AC Health, which operates clinics and pharmacies, meanwhile said it is gearing up its testing sites, facilities, and digital platforms amid the spike in coronavirus infections.

The company added that it is preparing for large-scale administration of vaccines.

"We have identified and are setting up nearly 20 mega-sites nationwide with a goal to administer 1,000,000 doses by 2021,” said Paolo Borromeo, president and CEO of AC Health.

The Ayala Group said it aims to launch its COVID vaccination program for employees and partners in June, pending the delivery of procured vaccines from manufacturers and the allocation of vaccines by the national government.