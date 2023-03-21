SMC rolls out cash aid for fishers hit by its sand mining

San Miguel Aerocity Inc. Project Lead Cecile Ang delivers a message during a townhall meeting with fisherfolk affected by sand mining in Tanza, Cavite on March 20, 2023. SMC distributed its 5,000-peso monthly cash aid for each fisherman or boat owner, to a total of 1,000 individuals, as transitional support to the affected fishermen for the duration of the company’s operation. Some fishermen raised concern on the inadequacy of the financial aid citing additional expenses they incur as they venture farther away out to sea to match their catch near their usual fishing ground. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- San Miguel Corp. (SMC) on Monday kicked off its cash assistance program for fisher folks in Tanza, Cavite over a year since the company started its sand mining activities in the area for the construction of the New Manila International Airport (NMIA) in Bulacan.

SMC said it has identified around 5,200 boat owners and crew that are "directly-affected" by its sand dredging operations in the San Nicolas Shoals (SNS).

"Itong boat owners na ito, in Tanza alone, merong na-identify kami na 1,000 boat owners na directly affected... Ang total for the 5 municipalities is 5,200 na boat owners and crew," SMC Foundation's Jennifer Rodriguez said.

Boat owners are set to receive a monthly cash assistance of P5,000 while crew members will be given P3,000 each.

"Ang basis kasi ng compensation ay kung magkano yung nawawala. So ito kasi fuel subsidy itong binibigay namin sa kanila and yung crew talagang financial assistance lang sya para yung loss of income nila nasusupplement namin," Rodriguez said.

SMC also explained why it took them over a year to finalize the list cash aid beneficiaries.

"Na-identify sila based on the census, water engagement survey ng contractor namin, and based sa pinamigay naming safety equipment, so pre-identified talaga sila... Sila yung nagta-traverse within sa area of influence ng dredging," Rodriguez said.

Boat owner Constancio Tecson, Jr., one of SMC's cash aid recipients, said the dredging activities had forced them to venture in farther fishing areas, nearly doubling their gasoline expenses.

"Malaki talaga yung epekto sa amin. Yung hinuhuli namin dapat makahuli kami ng P1,000, ngayon P500... Numipis talaga ang isda kasi parang lumayo, nabubugaw. Kaya sa ibang lugar kami namamalakaya, malayo. Kaya sa halip na kami gumagastos lang ng P500 sa gasolina ngayon nagiging P700 pag malayo P1,000," he said.

The company is eyeing to wrap up its sand extraction activities in the area in "12 to 18 months," according to Cecile Ang, project lead of San Miguel Aerocity Inc. (SMAI), a subsidiary of SMC's infrastructure arm.

"Nagpapasalamat po talaga ako sa lahat ng pasensya na pinakita niyo sa amin this past year. Alam ko nakakaabala talaga kami sa inyo, mas malayo ang tinatakbo ng mga barko niyo para makangisda," she told the fishermen during the townhall meeting.

NMIA, dubbed as a "sustainable airport city" by SMC, is expected to be operational by 2028, Ang added.

