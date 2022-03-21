Commuters try to get a ride on public transportations on Aurora Boulevard in Quezon City during the rush hour on March 11, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -The compressed 4-day work week, once approved by President Rodrigo Duterte, can be implemented upon the prerogative of private companies, Labor Undersecretary Benjo Benavidez said Monday.

The compressed work week may be implemented two ways: the 48 hours for completion per week will be compressed to fewer days, or there will be less hours of work along with less days.

Most companies who implement the 4-day work week use the first option, said Benavidez.

He said that should companies opt to compress hours to fewer days, hours added to the remaining work days which exceed the 8-hour work day should be paid accordingly.

"Mayroon po tayong provision po sa Labor Code of the Philippines na anumang oras na lampas po sa walong oras, ito po ay tinatawag po nating overtime work. At dahil ito po ay overtime work, kailangan pong may karampatang pagbabayad ng overtime pay," he said.

(We have a provision in the Labor Code that hours in excess of 8 rendered at work in a day is considered overtime, and should be paid.)

Since the compressed workweek arrangement may find hours from the fifth day of work distributed among the remaining work days, daily working hours may exceed 8.

Benavidez said employees and employers may come to a compromise so both parties benefit from the shortened workdays arrangement: employees may get fewer days of work in a week in place of overtime pay.

"Since ang compressed work week po ay isang special work arrangement, mayroon pong isang jurisprudence na inilabas ang Supreme Court," he said.

"Pinayagan po dito na i-waive ng manggagawa iyong overtime premium."

(Since this is a special work arrangement, the Supreme Court has a jurisprudence to allow workers to waive overtime pay... This allows for overtime premium to be waived by workers.)

However, if employees are made to work on the 5th-7th days of the week, the compressed workweek should no longer be implemented, said Benavidez.

Employees who report to work on their designated rest days should be paid according premiums, he added.

"Kapag sila po ay nagtrabaho pa rin in excess of eight hours doon po sa pang-lima, pang-anim o pampitong araw, may corresponding payment po iyan ng premium pay. Hindi lamang po ng overtime pay, kung hindi iyong premium pay po para po doon sa rest day," he explained.

(When they work in excess of eight hours on the 5th, 6th, and 7th day of the week, the corresponding payment must be equivalent to premiums for work rendered on rest days.)

Benavidez deferred to the Civil Service Commission (CSC) on whether public sector workplaces will also implement the arrangement.

CSC Commissioner Atty. Aileen Lizada said that they have long since supported the 4-day compressed workweek.

"May na-issue kaming (We have already issued) CSC MC NO.18 series 2020 pa ito. Covered po dito, all heads of constitutional bodies, departments, bureaus and agencies of the national government, LGUs, GOGCs, state universities and colleges," she said.

"Ang subject [ay ang] (It's subject is the) amendment sa revised interim rules and guidelines for alternative work arrangements or AWA during state of public health emergency due to COVID-19 pandemic," she explained.

Lizada assured that while government offices and agencies will stand behind the implementation of the 4-day work week, the CSC will ensure that offices will remain open and manned.

"Kailangan may tao ang opisina. Hindi unmanned ang opisina. Based ito sa pagpipilian ng HR and other heads of agencies and local chiefs of executives. Hindi puwedeng isang araw na walang empleyado. Tuluy-tuloy pa rin ang trabaho during the 4-day compressed workweek," she said.

(There should always be employees in offices. They will not go unmanned. Operations will continue while the 4-day compressed workweek is implemented.)

The CSC said it is also working to institutionalize flexible working arrangements.

Meanwhile, Civil Service exams will be held on June 19 and Aug. 7 across 16 regional offices including Metro Manila.

Simultaneous exams for fire officers, penology, and basic competency on local treasury will also be conducted on Oct 23, 2022.

