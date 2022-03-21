A food delivery rider traverses Jones Bridge going to Lawton on Friday, March 27, 2020. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Philippine Competition Commission on Monday said it has ordered Grab Holdings Inc and MyTaxi.PH Inc (Grab) to immediately release the remaining refunds for users from previous fines.

In a statement, the PCC said it found after review that only 24.1 percent of the total refund has been claimed from Grab by eligible passengers as of June 15, 2021 or P6.15 million out of the total P25.45 million.

The PCC said the platform required additional steps for passengers, which contributed to the "low uptake."

"The PCC is giving Grab until April 22 to refund the remaining amounts to eligible users, noting that the refund should be immediately credited via GrabPay Wallet without requiring any act from the users to claim the amount," it said.

“The penalties are in the form of a refund to remind Grab that every pricing or booking violation committed against passengers shall be paid back to passengers. Grab should immediately release the refunds and continue to adhere to its commitments,” said PCC Chair Arsenio M. Balisacan.

The PCC said it has fined Grab a total of P63.7 million since 2018 for violations of its price and service quality commitments.

It has also ordered the refund of P5.05 million in November 2019, P14.15 million in December 2019 and P6.25 million in October 2020, the agency said.

Grab's takeover of rival Uber in Southeast Asia has "raised competition concerns" which prompted the need for voluntary commitments to ensure stable pricing post-transaction, the PCC said.

But the agency said it has found "extraordinary pricing deviations" during the monitoring, which resulted in 3 sets of penalties.

Grab has been disbursing refunds to customers since 2019.

ABS-CBN News has reached out to Grab for comment but has yet to receive a reply as of this posting.

