First Gen says recurring net income at P12.4 billion in 2021

MANILA - First Gen Corp on Monday said its recurring net income attributable to equity holders from the operations of its 3,495 MW renewable portfolio reached P12.4 billion in 2021.

The company benefited from higher electricity sales from its natural gas and hydroelectric platforms and the higher wholesale electricity spot market (WESM) prices.

However, this was offset by lower earnings from Energy Development Corp due to generation and steam issues, it said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

“First Gen generated higher revenues in 2021 as we saw power demand recover to pre-pandemic levels. Unfortunately, revenue growth was also an effect of higher fuel prices experienced all over the world and the supply restrictions in the grid that reflected in high spot market prices," First Gen President and COO Francis Giles B. Puno said.

"Our gas-fired plants necessarily ran on liquid fuel to ensure adequate supply for the grid. We are working to address gas supply uncertainty and are confident this will be addressed once our LNG import terminal operates this year,” he added,

First Gen said its consolidated revenues from the sale of electricity in 2021 rose to P106 billion, up 18 percent compared to the P91 billion in 2020.

