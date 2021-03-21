Cebu Pacific advises clients on options as govt suspends non-essential air travel

Cebu Pacific planes at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - Cebu Pacific on Sunday said clients who will be affected by the government's 2-week restriction on non-essential air travel can either rebook their flights, store the equivalent amount in a travel fund for future use, or refund the cost of the ticket.

The government task force in charge of checking the spread of COVID-19 said on Sunday ordered additional quarantine restrictions on Metro Manila and placed several adjacent provinces under a stricter quarantine classification.

Among the new restrictions adopted by the Inter Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases is a 2-week ban on non-essential travel into and out of Metro Manila and adjacent areas.

Cebu Pacific said that despite these restrictions, it will continue to operate its flight schedule as planned for the next three days.

But the airline also said passengers who wish to postpone their flights and those traveling for non-essential reasons, may rebook their flights at no additional cost.

"A minimal fare difference may apply," Cebu Pacific added.

Affected clients may also store the amount in a virtual Cebu Pacific wallet valid for two years and use this to either book a new flight or pay for add-ons such as baggage allowance, seat selection, etc.

Clients may also choose to refund the cost of the ticket, Cebu Pacific said. But the airline also warned that "due to the high volume of requests, the process may take up to 7 months from date of request."

The company also advised clients to check the real-time status of flights on its website before proceeding to the airport.

"We will provide updates on flights from March 25 to April 4 in the coming days as more information becomes available. For other questions or concerns, passengers may send a message via Charlie the chatbot on the Cebu Pacific website, or through CEB’s official Facebook and Twitter accounts," the company said.

Airlines have been hit hard by the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. Several have been forced to retrench hundreds of workers as air travel demand cratered.