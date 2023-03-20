Saudi bank says 'no impact' on growth plans after Credit Suisse buyout: statement

A view of the logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse in Zurich, Switzerland, Feb. 21, 2022. Ennio Leanza, EPA-EFE/FILE

RIYADH - Credit Suisse's largest shareholder Saudi National Bank on Monday said there was "no impact" on its growth plans or profitability after the troubled lender's buyout by UBS.

"Changes in the valuation of SNB's investment in Credit Suisse have no impact on SNB's growth plans and forward-looking 2023 guidance," SNB said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

