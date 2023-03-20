Over 60 million physical, digital national IDs printed, says PSA

MANILA - Over 60 million physical and digital national IDs have been printed, the Philippine Statistics Authority said on Monday.

As of March 15, 2023, 60,326,990 IDs have been printed, out of which 33,550,575 were physical PhilIDs while 26,776,415 are ePhilIDs, the PSA said in a statement.

"Reaching 60 million national IDs printed brings us closer to fully realizing the envisioned benefits of PhilSys of making more services accessible,” said PSA Undersecretary Dennis S. Mapa, National Statistician and Civil Registrar General.

The PSA said it is continuously pushing the Philippine Postal Corp to speed up the deliver of dispatched PhilDs and for field offices to proactively distribute ePhilIds.

Those who received a text message from the PSA can also download the password-protected IDs on their mobile devices.

Both the physical and digital ID cards bear a QR code for verification.

