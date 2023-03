Diesel, gas, kerosene rollback set for March 21

MANILA — Another round of price rollback will be implemented this week for kerosene, diesel and gasoline, petroleum firms announced on Monday.

The following changes will take effect on March 21:

PILIPINAS SHELL

Gasoline P1.20 per liter rollback

Kerosene P2 per liter rollback

Diesel P1.85 per liter rollback

SEAOIL

Gasoline P1.20 per liter rollback

Kerosene P2 per liter rollback

Diesel P1.85 per liter rollback

CLEANFUEL

Gasoline P1.20 per liter rollback

Diesel P1.85 per liter rollback

PETRO GAZZ

Gasoline P1.20 per liter rollback

Diesel P1.85 per liter rollback

Refresh this page for updates.

— With reports from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO