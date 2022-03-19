MANILA — Presidential candidates explained on Saturday their reservations to the 4-day work week proposed by the government.

Philippine economic managers have proposed a 4-day work week and an extension of remote work set-ups, in a bid to cushion the impact of soaring pump prices on the commuting public.

Labor leader Leody De Guzman said that workers should be given additional overtime pay if work would be extended beyond 8 hours in compliance with the labor code.

"Dapat gawin ang 4 days may overtime pay, may 30 percent overtime pay, hindi dapat parang 1 and half days lang ‘yun," he said in the presidential debates organized by the Commission on Elections.

(If work will be done for 4 days, there should be overtime pay, 30 percent overtime pay, not like an additional 1 and a half day.)

Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson agreed with De Guzman noting that employers do not agree with such measures.

"May problema rin kung i-eextend natin ng 10 hanggang 12 oras ang pagtatrabaho sa isang araw, magde-demand ang mga manggagawa na sila’y bigyan ng overtime pay. ‘Yun ang ayaw ng mga employers," he said.

(There is also a problem if we extend the working hours of 10 to 12 hours a day, the workers will demand that they be given overtime pay. That’s what employers don’t want.)

Both Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and Sen. Manny Pacquiao explained that the 4-day workweek would only apply to certain jobs.

"May mga industriya tayo na kailangan ng physical presence to create more productivity, efficiency in production, for example, mga planta na kailangan talaga ng presence ng human resources. In other sectors like BPO, yes, I agree," he said.

(We have industries that need physical presence to create more productivity, efficiency in production, for example, plants that really need the presence of human resources.)

"Hindi po lahat pwedeng gawing 10 oras ang isang trabaho kung magaan ang trabaho pero alalahanin na may mga trabaho na hindi madali, ‘yung mabibilad ka sa araw buong araw tapos 10 oras kang nandoon nagtatrabaho eh baka naman hindi ka na makapagtrabaho, magkasakit ka lalo. Kawawa naman ‘yung ating mga kababayan din," Pacquiao added.

(Not everyone can do 10 hours of work if the work is easy but remember that there are jobs that are not easy, some jobs expose workers to the sun all day and then if they work there for only 10 hours, maybe they won’t be able to work anymore, you will get even sick. Pity our countrymen as well.)

Vice President Leni Robredo and former Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella echoed De Guzman's sentiments.

"Kailangang siguraduhin na ‘yung take home ng mga manggagawa hindi maso-short change. Hindi pwedeng ang kwenta nito, 4 days lang silang nagtrabaho, kailangan commensurate sa oras na trinabaho nila ‘yung take home nila," Robredo said.

(It is necessary to make sure that the take home of the workers is not short-changed. It can't be calculated they only worked for 4 days, they have to be commensurate with the time they worked, their take home.)

Faisal Mangondato and Norberto Gonzales said the proposed measure should be studied further.

Jose Montemayor disapproved of the proposal arguing that it would cause "stagflation".

"‘Yung 4-day workweek ano parang magandang pakinggan pero tandaan niyo nasa pandemya pa tayo. Kailangan mai-stimulate ang ating economy by consumption, spending, fiscal stimulus," he said.

(The 4-day workweek sounds good but remember we are still in a pandemic. Our economy needs to be stimulated by consumption, spending, fiscal stimulus.)

"‘Yung three days na ‘yun, sayang din ‘yun. ‘Pag hindi nagsi-circulate ang pera rito sa ating bansa, ang mangyayari lalong magiging stagnant and it will lead to stagflation."

(Those three days, it's a loss too. If money does not circulate here in our country, what will happen we'll become more stagnant and it will lead to stagflation.)

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. did not join the first round of Comelec's PiliPinas debate at the Sofitel Hotel Manila.

