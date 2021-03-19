PAL to divert March 26 flights from Dammam, Doha bound for Manila to Cebu

MANILA—The Philippine Airlines on Friday announced it will be redirecting its flights on March 26 from Dammam in Saudi Arabia and Doha in Qatar to Cebu, instead of Manila as originally planned, because of quarantine capacity limitations at Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The air carrier said in a statement that the decision was "necessary" to avoid full cancellation.

According to PAL, flight PR 5687 on March 26 will depart from Dammam at 4:40 p.m. and arrive in Cebu at 7:30 a.m. on March 27. Flight PR 685 on March 26 will also depart from Doha at 8:00 p.m. and arrive in Cebu at 11:00 a.m. March 27.

"You will undergo a facility-based quarantine while waiting for your RT-PCR test administered on day six (6). Day one (1) starts on the day of your arrival," the airline said.

PAL advised passengers of PR 5687 and PR 685 to check all requirements prior to the flight.

"This new option to land in Cebu is one solution (to the quarantine arrival limitations) that we have worked out with airport and health authorities, so that we can serve the thousands of travelers who have urgent and essential reasons to travel home to the Philippines," the carrier said.

"Our aircraft and our crew are ready to fly you home, and we will do what we can to make this possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

This development came amid an aggressive surge of new coronavirus cases in the Philippines.

The country earlier Friday reported 7,103 new COVID-19 cases, its highest recorded daily tally since the pandemic began over a year ago, with the number of active infections also at its highest in nearly 7 months.

As of posting, the Philippines has logged a total of 648,066 infections.

