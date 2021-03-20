DOT pushes for 'smart tourism' amid gradual reopening of local tourism in PH

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Department of Tourism on Saturday pushed for "smart tourism", where local residents can go to nearby tourist destinations in a bid to slowly revive the country's domestic tourism while staying safe amid the pandemic.

Tourism Undersecretary Benito Bengzon, Jr. said recently streamlined travel protocols would help boost domestic tourism.

The new rules, released in late February, included the removal of mandatory COVID-19 testing and quarantine for local travelers except if they exhibit virus symptoms.

"Alam namin na malaking factor din ang [cost]... Mayroong subsidy para sa domestic travelers, mayroon kaming partnership with the Philippine General Hospital (PGH), 50 percent subsidy noong cost ng RT-PCR [testing]," Bengzon explained.

(We know that the cost of RT-PCR testing is a huge factor. Now, we have a subsidy for domestic travelers through a partnership with the PGH.)

"So lumalabas na bale P900 na lang [ang presyo ng testing] sa isang tao... Mababawasan ang gastos nila sa testing, at puwede na nilang panggastos siguro sa pagkain at sa ibang mga bagay," he said.

(This means that the cost of RT-PCR testing will be at P900 per person. Their expenses for testing will be reduced, and they can use the money they save elsewhere during their trip.)

The official added that the full list of recently-opened tourist destinations in the country can be found at app.philippines.travel, one of the agency's initiative to revive domestic tourism.

Some of the tourist destinations that are already open to the public include Baguio, Bohol, Boracay, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and El Nido in Palawan.

Tourism chief Bernadette Romulo-Puyat had said that the country would boost local tourism in a bid to restart the travel industry, as COVID-19 restrictions remain in place.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government also expressed its support for the gradual reopening of tourism sites, and said the easing of travel protocols could not be blamed for the recent spike of COVID-19 cases.

Streamlined cross-border travel is a move “backed by science," according to the agency.

However, the Department of Health urged caution anew amid a record-high daily tally of 7,999 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The agency discouraged travel during Holy Week, to prevent increased transmission during what is considered peak season for tourism in the country.

"With the continued rise in the number of cases being observed in the country, along with the threat of increased transmission posed by the expected higher mobility over the upcoming Holy Week, the DOH strongly urges the public to stay at home and instead opt for online masses," DOH said in a statement.