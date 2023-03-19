Kadiwa center in Bicol reaches P1.2M sales: Palace

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. graces the launching of Kadiwa ng Pasko at the Molave Covered Court, Barangay Addition Hills, Mandaluyong City on November 16, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — One of the latest Kadiwa centers, the first in Bicol Region, has generated sales of more than P1.2 million, Malacañang said Sunday.

In a statement, the Palace said that the "Kadiwa ng Pangulo" outlet in Pili, Camarines Sur reached total sales of P1.212 million, with P431,162 on the first day and P780,912 on the second day.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. personally launched the said center on Thursday.

Malacañang also noted that the first Kadiwa center in Cebu posted total sales of up to P931,329.

More than 500 Kadiwa centers have been put up nationwide, it added.

Kadiwa centers, which were first set up during the time of the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., aim to allow farmers to directly sell their produce to consumers.

Consumers, on the other hand, get to enjoy lower prices for agricultural products through the said centers.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. first revived the program in time for the Christmas season. By early 2023, the program was rebranded as "Kadiwa ng Pangulo."

"It is part of the continuing expansion of the Kadiwa centers nationwide aimed at giving a platform for Filipino farmers, fisherfolk and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to enable them generate more income through a direct farm-to-consumer trade," Malacañang said.

Marcos Jr. had earlier said that his administration's thrust was to help MSMEs recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the launch of the Kadiwa center in Pili, Camarines Sur, the President also said the government was already nearing its goal of lowering the prices of rice to P20 a kilogram, a campaign promise during the 2022 polls.

But rice watch group Bantay Bigas slammed Marcos Jr.'s claim, describing it as "empty rhetoric" and "lacking basis."

"Hindi natin alam kung saan humuhugot si PBBM ng kanyang datos even kahapon niya binanggit nun sa pasinaya sa Kadiwa sa Bicol. Sa realidad, ang nangyayari sa agrikultura, hirap na hirap, yung magsasaka na lumilikha ng pagkain ng mga Pilipino ay nagugutom na," Bantay Bigas chairperson Cathy Estavillo said.

