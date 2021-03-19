Home  >  Business

US safety agency reviewing 23 Tesla crashes; 3 from recent weeks

Reuters

Posted at Mar 19 2021 08:40 AM

Tesla Model X electric cars recharge their batteries in Berlin, Germany, November 13, 2019. Fabrizio Bensch, Reuters/File Photo

WASHINGTON - The US auto safety agency disclosed on Thursday it has opened 25 investigations into crashes of Tesla vehicles, including three crashes in recent weeks, and 23 remain active.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed Thursday that it will send a team to investigate a recent crash of a Tesla in the Houston area. Two of the 25 NHTSA investigations have been completed and the results published. 

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more in iWantTFC
Read More:  ANC   ANC Top   Tesla   EV   Tesla EV   electric vehicle crash   Elon Musk   Tesla crash   road safety  