Doctors suspected Jan Catherine Sy was stricken by leptospirosis

MANILA - Leptospirosis from bacterial infection was considered by doctors as the "highest possibility" for the illness of Henry Sy's 29-year-old granddaughter Jan Catherine prior to her sudden demise.

The Sy family confirmed the death of Jan Catherine, daughter of Henry "Big Boy" Sy. Jr, on Thursday.

Sy Jr. is chairman of SM Prime Holdings.

COVID-19, hepatitis, dengue and malaria had been ruled out by doctors, the family said in a statement shared with relatives and friends when the young woman was still in critical condition in a hospital.

"They are still not sure what this is, but the highest possibility is that it is bacterial infection that resulted in leptospirosis. This is possible if even a small cut that can go unnoticed is made," they said.

Sy's condition showed "no signs of a disease" or virus brewing. She was "young and strong," the family had said.

Before she passed away, Sy was put on 3 strong antibiotics to try to kill the bacteria, and she was also given steroids, the family shared.

She was an equestrian who started competing locally at the age 13, according to an Inquirer interview where she also said that her horses were her "top priority."

She was scheduled to get married next month.

Sy trained in France before joining the SM Development Corp in 2018.

She used to be a project director for SM Development Corp.

The Sy patriarch died in January 2019 at age 94.

-- report from Mimi Ong, ABS-CBN News