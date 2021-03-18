Bellevue Hotels & Resorts chairman hospitalized due to COVID-19; wife passes away

Photo from The Bellevue Manila Facebook page

MANILA - The chairman of Bellevue Hotels & Resorts, Johnny Chan, was hospitalized after he contracted COVID-19, his family said Thursday.

The Chan family also said in a statement that Johnny's wife, Debbie, passed away after being exposed to the deadly pathogen.

"We are all saddened by her demise and we ask for your understanding as our family goes through these trying times," read the statement signed by the couple's sons Ryan, Patrick and Dustin Chan.

The Chan family also asked prayers for their patriarch, who is confined at St. Luke's Hospital in BGC.

According to the family, they underwent the mandatory 14-day quarantine for close contacts of COVID-19 patients. Besides the family, anti-coronavirus protocols, such as contact tracing and testing, were also conducted in the entire Bellevue domain.

The Chans said the Bellevue Group has strictly adhered to minimum health protocols and guidelines in its hotel and resorts to avoid COVID-19 transmission as much as possible.

"We will continue to stand by this principle and adhere to it to our full capability."

As of Thursday, the Philippines has confirmed 640,984 COVID-19 cases, of which 66,567 are active. Of the total confirmed cases, 12,887 are dead while 561,530 recovered.

RELATED VIDEO