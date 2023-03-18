MANILA - Diesel and kerosene prices may drop by as much as P2 per liter as experts forecast a drop in fuel prices on Tuesday, March 21.
Diesel prices may drop by as much as P1.70-P2.00 per liter, while kerosene may take the largest cut at P1.90 to P2.20 per liter.
Gasoline prices will take the smallest cut at P1.20-P1.50 per liter.
This comes after a huge increase in gas and kerosene prices last week, stemming from the increasing demand in China and concerns over the supply of oil coming from Russia.
-- Reports from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News