Diesel, kerosene prices may drop by as much as P2 in latest forecast

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 18 2023 12:47 PM

Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on October 10, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
MANILA - Diesel and kerosene prices may drop by as much as P2 per liter as experts forecast a drop in fuel prices on Tuesday, March 21. 

Diesel prices may drop by as much as P1.70-P2.00 per liter, while kerosene may take the largest cut at P1.90 to P2.20 per liter.

Gasoline prices will take the smallest cut at P1.20-P1.50 per liter. 

This comes after a huge increase in gas and kerosene prices last week, stemming from the increasing demand in China and concerns over the supply of oil coming from Russia. 

-- Reports from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News

