Business Mentor: Planning a successful startup

Planning to start a new business? Would like to be guided with the help of a business mentor? Then this article is for you.

I often mention the importance of having someone to help you start a business. Starting a business requires more than just having the resources. It takes knowledge and specific skills to boost your chances of success. Most often, small business owners would rely on the advice of their friends or family member in managing the business. However, it is better to get someone with comprehensive experience in the field.

A mentor is someone who can provide assistance and support, help develop skills, tap you into a vast network, and can help you achieve your goals. Entrepreneurs and founders can't easily handle challenges that are unique to startups. With the help of a mentor, an entrepreneur can navigate through hurdles in their early stages and quickly find solutions. The primary role of mentors is to help entrepreneurs overcome these challenges and increase their chances of success.

A startup mentor can offer vast knowledge and years of experience. They have gone through several failures and successes – both in their personal and professional life. Through these, a mentor can share the experiences and knowledge they have gained, which every entrepreneur should be equipped with, particularly at the early stages of the business.

Being in this business for more than 30 years, I have seen many of my mentees grow. And the relationship did not end after the program. Some of them have become good friends. I am genuinely interested in each of my mentee's success. My success and fulfillment in seeing them grow their business and develop themselves into more than they have imagined. Some have become business mentors, too, because they know the struggles of a startup and would like to share what they have learned from their journey.

The relationship between and mentor and a mentee is authentic. Hence, finding the right mentor is critical – it should not be forced. If you want mentorship, find someone with a good track record with the mentees he has handled and a positive perspective in life. Some think that mentorship is just all about money. But some mentors are in it because of their dedication and devotion to helping and seeing others succeed.



Facts About Startup Hurdles

Fact #1: Growing a startup is challenging. Some aspiring entrepreneurs may lean on books or watch business startup videos endlessly. Unfortunately, more is needed. Working through startup challenges can be daunting regardless of how many hours you spend on these materials. The first-hand experience of mentors is a trunk full of valuable lessons that are helpful to entrepreneurs.

Having a mentor makes it easier for entrepreneurs when it comes to decision-making. The mentor will provide unbiased advice. Hence, the entrepreneur can look at the matter from different perspectives, reducing the risk of jumping into something that the entrepreneur needs to prepare for.

Fact #2: Mentorship allows you to access a vast network. Any entrepreneur should not be afraid to be around some people. Hence, one of the skills an entrepreneur should have is knowing how to communicate and build relationships. This relationship benefits any business by allowing entrepreneurs more opportunities to connect with prospective partners and clients.

Fact #3: There is a need for more capital. Even if you have a budget for how much you will spend for your startup, it can be scary if you have many plans and yet fall short on resources. An aspiring entrepreneur needs to equip himself with enough knowledge about the business. However, joining seminars and workshops can be an added cost. But with the help of a mentor, it is easier to know so much and learn first-hand experience from the mentor himself. Additionally, all the questions you have in mind can be answered right away.

Fact #4: Mentorship opens many opportunities and access to an extensive network. Mentors are connected to so many people. Thus they usually belong to a massive group of individuals who mutually benefit from one another. The network of a mentor allows an avenue for entrepreneurs to meet possible partnerships and clients for their business.

The people the mentor is connected with can also be good resources for questions that an entrepreneur may have with which the mentor may need to align with his personal experience. The leads you gain through these connections are helpful on your road to entrepreneurship.

