MANILA - The country's gross international reserves (GIR) declined to $108.79 billion as of the end of December 2021, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Friday.

The total is lower than the $110.12 billion posted in the same period in 2020, the central bank said in a statement.

"The year-on-year decrease in reserves reflected outflows largely from the National Government’s payments of its foreign currency debt obligations and downward adjustments in the value of the BSP’s foreign currency-denominated reserve assets and gold holdings," the statement said.

The BSP said December 2021's GIR level is equivalent to 9.6 months' worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income.

It also equivalent to 7.2 times the country's short-term external debt based on original maturity and 5.1 times based on residual maturity, the BSP added.

Despite the decline, the country's economic managers have said the GIR contributed to the country's strong overall macroeconomic performance during the pandemic.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno earlier said the country's "hefty" reserves shielded the country from the monetary policy actions of the US Federal Reserve.

The US Fed on Wednesday raised interest rate for the first time since 2018 to address inflation.

Diokno said it would have "no immediate effect" but it would be factored in on the next monetary policy-setting meeting later this month.

-- with a report from Reuters

