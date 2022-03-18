MANILA - E-commerce platform Shopee said its 3.15 consumer day sale event gave local enterprises a boost to start the year with one electronic shop selling over P30 million in gross merchandise value (GMV) in one day.

On March 15, one local apparel shop also sold over 267,000 items in 1 day, Shopee said.

The top local sellers in the country during the event are those offering home essentials and face masks, Shopee said.

At least 5 times more items were also bought in the first 2 hours on March 15 compared to the average day sales while 36 million vouchers were claimed on the same day, the platform said

"Our users will always form the core of everything we do, and we are proud to pioneer another special day for them and the millions of businesses we serve," Shopee Philippines director Martin Yu said.

WHAT FILIPINOS ARE BUYING ONLINE

Home and living, health and personal care and women's apparel were among the most popular categories while mobile gadgets and accessories, skin care items and home improvement supplies were "most in demand," Shopee said.

Body lotions were the "most ordered" during the 3.15 consumer day, Shopee said.

Meanwhile, Shopee said the highest number of first-time shoppers came from Quezon City, Caloocan and Davao.

"The year has only just begun, and users can look forward to even more exciting activities to enjoy in the months ahead. We look forward to creating more value and joy for all of our users in the rest of 2022," Yu said.

During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks, alcohol and face shield were among the most popular items online.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the e-commerce and digital payments adoption in the Philippines when mobility restrictions limited the movement of Filipinos.

