MANILA—Consulting giant Kantar is inviting young Filipino entrepreneurs and businessmen to attend its webinar titled, “Welcome to the Era of Agile Market Research” on Wednesday, March 23.

The webinar, which will be held from 3 to 4 p.m., aims to educate potential users on how to be able to interpret and harness the power of information using Kantar Marketplace Self-Serve Solutions.

“With the changes in how Filipinos interact with branded content and the speed of which marketers need to respond, marketers must transition from the traditional marketing processes and start embracing the agile way of working,” said Marian Villanueva, head of Kantar Marketplace Philippines.

“This is an iterative — test fast, learn-fast approach — to help brands and agencies gather consumer insights to help solve their business issues at the speed of their business needs while utilizing the power of Kantar at their fingertips.”

The free webinar will feature speakers such as celebrity-actress Marian Rivera; Irene Joshy, regional creative head for Kantar’s Insights Division; and Galex Cabrera, innovation head of Kantar’s Insights Division.

They will discuss agile market research and how brands can access Kantar on self-serve solutions for ad testing and development, and innovation and product development.

Those interested can register at bit.ly/3sXfpo8.

According to Kantar, it is the world’s leading data, insights, and consulting company, with around 30,000 of its staff helping the world’s leading organizations succeed and grow.

The London-based company’s expertise in brand strategy, brand performance, creative development, media strategy and audience measurement, innovation, CX, and commerce is supported by an in-depth qualitative understanding of consumers, intelligent analytics, and a strongly validated view of how brands grow, it said.