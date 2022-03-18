Commuters prepare to enter the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) in Parañaque City on March 3, 2022. Public utility vehicles are now allowed to accommodate up to their full capacity under alert level 1. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Unemployment declined to 6.4 percent in January, the state statistics bureau said Friday.

The total translates to 2.93 million jobless Filipinos, National Statistician Dennis Mapa said in a virtual briefing.

The Philippine Statistics Authority said January's total is lower compared to the previous labor force quarterly result in October 2021 with the unemployment rate at 7.4 percent, equivalent to 3.50 million jobless Filipinos.

January's monthly unemployment rate is also lower than December's 6.6 percent or 3.27 million jobless count.

Underemployment also declined to 14.9 percent in January, equivalent to 6.40 million compared to the 16.1 percent or 7.04 million in October 2021, data showed.

The PSA however noted that estimates from Surigao Del Norte and Dinagat Islands were not included in the latest labor force survey due to typhoon Odette.

