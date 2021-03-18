PH urged to allow travelers from countries that have controlled COVID-19

Travellers wearing personal protective equipment as a precaution against COVID-19 arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Parańaque City on March 17, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Air Carriers Association of the Philippines said Wednesday the government should consider allowing international travelers from countries which have already controlled COVID-19 instead of putting a cap.

Limiting the arrivals of foreign nationals have a "ripple effect," ACAP vice chairman and executive director Bobby Lim told Teleradyo. At least 70 percent of international passengers are non-OFWs, he said.

"Ang mangyayari dito may ripple effect. We are really creating disarray in the movement of people," Lim said.

"Maybe we could allow passengers from these countries [with contained COVID-19 cases] to arrive...That’s the way you make a risks assessment kasi hindi naman pwede isarado ang bansa natin (we cannot close our country) so you make an intelligent targeted assessment," he added.

Lim said the government should increase facilities for arriving passengers instead of putting a cap.

"Create more supply of rooms but do not cut the international arrivals because i-quarantine mo na nga sila eh. That’s the control already of COVID," Lim said.

The Civil Aeronautics Board earlier limited the number of allowed international passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to 1,500 per day.

Foreigners and non-OFWs will also be temporarily barred from entering the country starting March 20 to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

