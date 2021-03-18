New normal employees seek safer, more flexible work spaces: WeWork

Screengrab. WeWork Official website

MANILA - Employees working under the "new normal" now expect safer and more flexible work arrangements as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the office landscape, co-working firm WeWork said Thursday.

Many workers around the globe were forced to work-from-home or in alternate locations when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Along with this shift, expectations of workers also changed, WeWork managing director for International Strategy and Operations Samit Chopra told ANC.

"Employees want safety, which is paramount for every employer as well as office managers like ourselves...The workforce now requires flexibility, which again places very well to our core value proposition," Chopra said.

WeWork has invested over $20 million globally to make its portfolio of co-working spaces safer and more flexible, including heightened sanitization measures, he said.

Co-working spaces are also likely to stay since it offers the flexibility of working anytime and a safe space for employees to "collaborate" and engage with colleagues, Chopra said.

Chopra said the co-working space would likely represent 30 percent of real estate globally in the next 5 to 7 years.

The Philippines is one of the "best performing" markets in Southeast Asia, representing 14 percent of its SEA business, he said.

Co-working spaces have sprouted in key central business districts in the Philippines, offering spaces for freelancers and smaller firms, among others.