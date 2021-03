Photo from Philippine Properties by SMDC Facebook page

Jan Catherine Sy, daughter of Henry Sy Jr., died Thursday night, the family announced. She was 29.

“Dear Family and Friends, tonight, March 18, 2021 at 6:35 p.m., our dearest daughter Jan Catherine Sy is now with the Lord Jesus already. Blessed be the name of the LORD. You give and take away. My heart will choose to say, Lord, BLESSED BE YOUR NAME!” the announcement said.

(More details to follow.)