P&G Philippines can use RCEP to boost baby care exports: DTI

Premium Pampers Pull Up pants ready for export to South Korea. Handout



MANILA - The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) could help manufacturers, such as P&G Philippines, boost exports and access global supply chains, the company said on Friday.

P&G recently inaugurated a P864 million export facility in Laguna for the manufacturing and export of Pampers Pull Up Diaper pants products, among others, to Korea and Vietnam.

Manufacturing is a stepping stone to globalize Philippine exports, P&G Philippines said, citing remarks from Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual who also graced the inauguration.

"As a Philippine-based manufacturer, P&G Philippines can leverage RCEP to enhance its access to the Asia-Pacific regional market, as well as its linkages to the global value chain," said Pascual.

"RCEP will make some production inputs more accessible, our exports more competitive, and manufacturing in the country less expensive. But as it stands, the new line will link the Philippines to the global value chain for manufacturing and distributing diapers across Asia.

To date, P&G Philippines is exporting hygiene, feminine care, baby care and laundry detergents to 9 countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

