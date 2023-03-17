GCash unveils 'DoubleSafe' to prevent account takeovers

MANILA - Mobile wallet GCash said on Friday it would roll out a "DoubleSafe" security feature to prevent account takeovers.

The new layer of protection will be added to the 2-Factor Authentication already being used by its 76 million users, GCash said in a statement.

GCash said users would be required to activate the DoubleSafe feature this March for every first login to a new mobile phone.

DoubleSafe uses faces recognition, which means accounts won't be accessed even if users inadvertently shared their MPIN of OTP to fraudsters and "ultimately preventing account takeovers," the mobile wallet said.

“At GCash, the safety and peace of mind of our customers are very important to us. With DoubleSafe and our intensified GSafeTayo campaign, our users will be protected from scammers and account takeovers," GCash Head of Fraud Management Miguel Geronilla said.

GCash said it is also working with the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) in going after fraudsters and intensifying its GSafeTayo campaign to educate users.

