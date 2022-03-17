MANILA - The US Federal Reserve’s rate hike will not immediately affect Philippine monetary policy, the head of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said on Thursday.

A week before the central bank’s next policy-setting meeting, BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said the Fed’s rate hike is only one of several factors that Philippine policymakers look at when setting rates.

"We do not necessarily have to move in pace with the monetary adjustments of the US Fed. We will review our inflation outlook and policy stance in our upcoming monetary policy meeting," said Diokno in his weekly online media briefing.

The BSP chief said the Philippine central bank calibrates its monetary policy settings in response to external developments only to the extent that they influence the outlook on growth and inflation.

He added that the BSP has systems in place to help mitigate the effects of the Fed’s rate hike. Diokno said,

“Moreover, the BSP has various tools such as the Flexible Exchange Rate System, our strong external buffers, macro potential policy framework and liquidity enhancing management tools to deal with any short term volatility that may arise from risk factors related to potential tightening of financial conditions."

While other central banks have raised interest rates in response to inflation as the pandemic fades, the BSP has indicated that it is in no hurry to tighten monetary policy.

"Our future monetary decisions will continue to be data-driven, and anchored on evolving domestic developments to avoid unintended consequences associated with protracted monetary conditions."

Meanwhile, the BSP also announced that government interventions have helped ease supply-side pressures on agricultural prices, saying prices of rice, corn and chicken have been steady despite external and local issues like oil price hikes.

"For example, there is a move to open up more sectors, alleviate the restrictions related to the pandemic. That will open up the economy, provide more opportunities for economic activity to prosper or to continue even with the oil price increase," BSP Managing Director Zeno Ronald Abenoja said,

Abenoja added, talks on subsidies for agricultural and transport workers should alleviate the pressure for a fare hike.

The BSP has kept its benchmark rate at a historic low of 2 percent since November 2020 to help the country’s pandemic-battered economy to recover.

Some analysts have said that they don’t expect the BSP to hike rates until the second half of the year.

The BSP’s next monetary policy setting meeting is on Thursday, March 24.

