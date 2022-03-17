MANILA - Converge Information and Communications Technology Solutions Inc on Thursday said its net income reached P7.2 billion in 2021 as subscribers grew 63 percent.

Last year's net income is more than double its P3.3 billion net income in 2020, the pure fiber broadband provider said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Residential subscribers rose 63 percent in 2021 to 1,691,550, it said.

Converge said it deployed about 647,000 new fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) ports in the last quarter of 2021, which brought the full year total to 2.4 million.

As of December, Converge said its total nationwide network coverage exceeded 10.9 million homes or 42.7 percent of households. It aims to cover 55 percent of households in the country by 2023.

