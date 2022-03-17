MANILA - BPI said many of its services will be offline starting Friday night to Saturday midnight as the bank undergoes systems maintenance.

"We will undergo a systems maintenance from March 18, 2022, Friday, 10 p.m. to March 19 Saturday, 11:59 p.m.," the bank said in a statement on its website.

BPI said that during this time, the following services will be temporarily unavailable:

BPI Channels - ATMs and Cash Accept Machines (CAMs), BPI Online and BPI Mobile app, BPI BizLink, BPI BizKo

BPI Debit Cards

BPI Services using BPI online credentials in partner websites and apps, Interbank funds transfer to BPI, Funding of BPI Prepaid cards

However, BPI Credit Card and BPI Prepaid Card Services will remain available, the bank said.

BPI advised clients to plan their transactions accordingly.