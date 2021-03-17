Smart lets users find 5G sites using Waze app

Smart 5G Waze pins. Handout

MANILA - Smart Communications said Wednesday subscribers can now easily locate 5G sites using traffic navigator Waze.

PLDT Inc's wireless unit introduced Smart 5G pins on Waze, it said in a statement.



"Through this groundbreaking feature, Smart 5G pins will conveniently show up on the Waze app so subscribers may know if they are on a Smart 5G-covered area, or close to a Smart 5G site where they can access and enjoy next-level speeds on their Smart 5G-certified smartphone," Smart said.

Smart 5G Waze pin on a smartphone interface. Handout

The feature is currently available for Waze users in Metro Manila and key areas in Aklan, Bulacan, Cavite, Cebu, Davao Del Sur, Iloilo, Laguna and Pampanga, the telco said.



The 5G network offers faster speeds and low latency allowing users to stream videos without buffering and download and upload videos and file faster.

Smart said it has activated some 1,400 5G sites across the country. It aims to grow its 5G base stations to over 3,800 this year.