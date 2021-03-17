Landbank unveils P15 billion loan program for pork industry

A backyard hog raiser prepares to shower his pigs and clean their pen on September 16, 2019 in Malolos, Bulacan. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Landbank of the Philippines said Wednesday it has launched a lending program to assist the country's hog industry which was hit hard by African swine fever.

A total of P15 billion has been allocated for the Special Window and Interim Support to Nurture Hog Enterprises (SWINE) Lending Program, LANDBANK said in a statement.

Commercial hog raisers registered as cooperatives or farmer's associations, corporations as well as small and medium enterprises are eligible to avail of the bank's SWINE Lending Program, the state-run lender said.

"Through the LANDBANK SWINE Lending Program, we aim to respond to the recovery requirements of our hog industry and contribute to ensuring food security,” said LANDBANK President and CEO Cecilia Borromeo.

Loans under the program will be used for swine production, including acquisition or importation of semen or breeding animals, feed milling operations, the construction, improvement and retrofitting of facilities, acquisition of fixed assets and as a working capital, the bank said.

Eligible hog raisers can avail of a short-term loan line or a term loan for up to 80 percent of their total project cost or financing requirement, LANDBANK said.

Loans are subject to 3 percent interest rate per annum for 3 years subject to annual repricing thereafter, it said.

LANDBANK said the SWINE Lending Program is available until December 21, 2026.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier agreed to put a price cap on meat products as the shortage in pork meat products due to ASF pushed prices upwards.

Inflation also soared to 4.7 percent in February partly due to the higher prices of pork meat products.

