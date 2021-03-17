Globe secures 495 new permits to build telco towers nationwide

MANILA - Globe Telecom said Wednesday it has secured 495 permits to build telco towers in the January to February period as local governments act on requests swiftly.

It secured 253 permits in January and another 242 permits the next month, Globe Telecom said in a statement.

For 2021, the telco said it planned to install at least 2,000 new towers.

Most permits secured were from North Luzon with 164, followed by NCR with 118, Visayas with 78, Mindanao with 71 and South Luzon with 64 permits, Globe said.

“More and more local government units are now realizing the value and importance of connectivity especially for people who work from home and for children doing online learning," said Globe senior vice president for Program Delivery, Network Technical Group Joel Agustin.

Globe said its aggressive tower builds resulted in enhanced customer experience with its mobile average download speed reaching 16.44 Mbps in the fourth quarter of 2020 from 13.50 Mbps in the same period the previous year.

President Rodrigo Duterte has signed measures to hasten rollout of telco towers. Duterte also earlier ordered telcos to improve connection in the country.

The Philippines moved 10 notches up in terms of average mobile download speed to 86th spot in January 2021 in a list of 140 countries based on Ookla's Speed Test Global Index.

